Ambulance crashes into Coca-Cola truck; two confirmed dead

Mogranza Highway was closed near Deaton Lane Tuesday after a fatal crash happened, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office.

A post on the sheriff's Facebook page said the crash had multiple fatalities and injuries, and asked motorists to use alternate routes.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes, who was heading to the scene when he spoke with The Advocate, said the Coca-Cola truck was off the road. To read the newspaper's story, click here.

Acadian Ambulance posted a statement on their social media as well:

"Acadian Ambulance can confirm that one of our ambulances was involved in a vehicle accident this morning. There were two fatalities. We are cooperating with the law enforcement officials investigating the scene and have no other information to release at this time. The entire Acadian family extends our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and of the injured," the post states.

