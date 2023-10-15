ELECTION RESULTS 2023: LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Acadiana voters made decisions today on seats in the state House of Representatives and Senate.

Here are the races, and the results. Most districts include more that one parish; the results below include all votes cast in the district. We've noted which Acadiana parish is represented as well. If a Representative or Senator was re-elected without opposition, they're not listed.

HOUSE

State Representative 28th Representative District (St. Landry)

WINNER Daryl Deshotel, Republican- 81 percent - 8,480 votes

Ramondo "Ramram" Ramos, Democrat - 19 percent - 1,929 votes

State Representative 31st Representative District (Lafayette, Vermilion)

Jonathan Goudeau I, Republican 39 percent - 4,128 votes

WINNER Troy Hebert, Republican - 61 percent - 6,389 votes

State Representative 34th Representative District (Calcasieu)

WINNER Wilford Carter Sr., Democrat - 62 percent - 4,599 votes

Kevin D. Guidry, Democrat - 30 percent - 2,211 votes

Franklin D. Lewis Sr., Democrat - 8 percent - 581 votes

State Representative 39th Representative District (Lafayette)

WINNER Julie Emerson, Republican - 72 percent - 6,441 votes

Mckinley James Jr., Democrat - 28 percent - 2,543 votes

State Representative 40th Representative District (St. Landry)

Allen Guillory, Democrat - 19 percent - 2,034 votes

WINNER Dustin Miller, Democrat - 81 percent - 8,853 votes

State Representative 42nd Representative District (Acadia, Lafayette)

WINNER Chance Henry, Republican - 62 percent - 6,601 votes

Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe, Republican - 38 percent - 4,071 votes

State Representative 43rd Representative District (Lafayette)

WINNER "Josh" Carlson, Republican - 84 percent - 9,342 votes

Ludwig Gelobter, Democrat - 16 percent - 1,770 votes

State Representative 44th Representative District (Lafayette)

WINNER Tehmi Chassion, Democrat - 52 percent - 4,098 votes

Patrick "Pat" Lewis, Democrat - 39 percent - 3,104 votes

Ravis K. Martinez, Democrat - 9 percent - 737 votes

State Representative 45th Representative District (Lafayette)

Jupiter Leblanc, No Party - 4 percent - 497 votes

Paul "Scott" LeBleu, Democrat - 25 percent - 2,859 votes

WINNER Brach Myers, Republican - 70 percent - 7,856 votes

State Representative 48th Representative District (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin)

WINNER "Beau" Beaullieu, Republican - 85 percent - 10,681 votes

David Levy, Democrat - 15 percent - 1,877 votes

State Representative 49th Representative District (Iberia, Lafayette, Vermilion)

Sanders "Sandy" Derise, Republican - 20 percent - 2,331 votes

David Eaton, Republican - 16 percent - 1,857 votes

WINNER Jacob Landry, Republican - 64 percent - 7,433 votes

State Representative 50th Representative District (St. Martin, St. Mary)

Gloria R. Robertson, Democrat - 28 percent - 2,808 votes

WINNER Vincent St. Blanc III, Republican - 72 percent - 7,206 votes

SENATE

State Senator 21st Senatorial District (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary)

RUNOFF Robert Allain, Republican - 44 percent - 10,815 votes

RUNOFF Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican - 31 percent - 7,745 votes

Stephen Swiber, Republican - 25 percent - 6,138 votes

State Senator 22nd Senatorial District (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin)

Hugh Andre, Republican 21 percent - 6,608 votes

Dexter T. Lathan, Independent - 1 percent - 299 votes

WINNER Blake Miguez, Republican - 61 percent - 19,559 votes

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat - 12 percent - 3,701 votes

Phanat "PX" Xanamane, Democrat - 6 percent - 1,794 votes

State Senator 25th Senatorial District (Acadia, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis)

WINNER Mark Abraham, Republican - 81 percent - 21,937 votes

Joshua "Josh" Lewis, Democrat - 19 percent - 5,250 votes

