Boil advisory issued for some areas of Lafayette due to water break Downtown

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of South College Road, south of Willow Street, west of East Pinhook Road, and east of Bertrand Drive.

Click here to view the interactive map on LUS website

The advisory is due to a water break, a result of contract work happening downtown, LUS officials say.

Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, using it for food prep, or rinsing food. The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until water pressure is normalized and collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of HealthOffice of Public Health.

The Latest Information from LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart:

Work will continue 8-10 hours until early morning , will take a sample and test water in house at UL, if clean will test again and wait another 24 hours, if results are good after second 24 hr sample test, then boil advisory will be lifted...anticipates advisory to be lifted by this weekend.



Customers can go to the LUS website. Outage is live on outage and events map including addresses.

Direct phone calls and messages/emails have been sent to account holders in affected areas.

A notification will be sent via phone call or messaging/email to affected account holders once advisory is lifted.

The CDC advises boil water advisories usually include this advice:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sanitize all baby bottles.

To wash dishes by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.



Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Clean washable toys and surfaces with:

Bottled water, Boiled water, or Water that has been disinfected with bleach [PDF – 1 page].



Caring for pets

Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Caring for your garden and houseplants

You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.

------------------------------------------------------------

