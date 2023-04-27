BREAKING: Investigation underway in complaint against educator

KATC Investigates is working on a story about an investigation into an Acadiana educator.

We reached out to law enforcement after several viewers sent us a video that apparently shows the man, shirtless, saying sexually suggestive things to a person he says he tutors. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that they received a complaint about this individual, and that an investigation is underway.

An internet search indicates that the man, Jacob Delapaz, was coaching at St. Thomas More as recently as this week. His photo and name have been removed from the school's website as of this afternoon. Other public records show he was working at North Vermilion High School as recently as 2022.

We've reached out to St. Thomas More for comment, and we're waiting to hear back.

We spoke to Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler, who told us Delapaz "applied for a math position with the Vermilion Parish School System in August of 2017. At the time of application he indicated that his Arkansas teaching certificate was under review for an allegation of texting a student.

"In conversations with the Arkansas Board of Education, we were told that a hearing would be held but that in the meantime his license and his eligibility for employment until the time of his Board of Education hearing had no restrictions. He was eligible for employment in Arkansas at the time. In addition, the laws that govern Louisiana certification also declared him eligible for employment.

"He was hired on a temporary one-year only status based on the Arkansas DOE clearance and Louisiana Dept of Education approval. All of these certifications were verified by the Vermilion Parish School System personnel department. He also had to undergo a criminal background check that came back with no criminal charges.

"Upon completion of his Arkansas hearing, in which no disqualifying or criminal charges were found, he applied for and received his Louisiana Department of Education certificate in September of 2019 upon approval and clearance from the Arkansas and Louisiana Departments of Education.

"He was employed in Vermilion until June of 2022."

We'll have more on this case later today on KATC TV-3.

Below are the documents from Jacob De LA Paz's Arkansas hearing:

Below are the document from the Arkansas State Board of Education: