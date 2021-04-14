Search continuing Wednesday after 6 rescued from capsized lift boat

The search is continuing Wednesday for several crew members of a commercial vessel that capsized Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico

The Coast Guard says that six people have been rescued from the waters by good Samaritan vessels. A search is continuing 8 miles south of Port Fourchon where the Seacor Power, a 129-foot lift boat, capsized on April 13 during severe weather.

An update from the Coast Guard on the continued search will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday in New Orleans.

Officials in Lafourche Parish said that 18 or 19 crew members were on board.

An emergency call was received by Coast Guard watchstanders at 4:30 pm on Tuesday. An urgent marine information broadcast was then made to boat crews in the area.

The Coast Guard says that pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, arrived on scene within 30 minutes and rescued one person from the water. Multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued four people and a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescued another.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M

HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

Four good Samaritan vessels

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the capsizing asking for prayers for those missing those working to rescue them.

"Please join First Lady Donna Edwards and me in praying for those who remain missing after yesterday’s capsizing off the coast of Grand Isle and for those who are working to rescue them," the post reads.

U.S. Coast Guard / Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris

U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle posted photos of damage left behind on Tuesday by strong storms that swept through Louisiana.

