Sixth body recovered from Seacor Power lift boat, victim identified as Franklin man

Divers searching the wreckage of the capsized Seacor Power in the Gulf of Mexico have recovered the body of a sixth crew member, the Lafourche Parish coroner confirmed to our media partners at The Advocate Tuesday night.

According to The Advocate, he was identified as 31-year-old Quinon Pitre of Franklin.

Pitre's cause of death is unknown. He is survived by two daughters, the paper reports.

The 31-year-old was one of 19 crew members on board the commercial lift boat when it capsized during severe weather Tuesday, April 13. Six were rescued, six have been recovered, and seven remain missing as of Tuesday, April 20.

KATC has reached out to the coroner's office for more information but we've not yet heard back.

Read more from The Advocate here.

