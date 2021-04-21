Watch
Sixth body recovered from Seacor Power lift boat, victim identified as Franklin man

U.S. Coast Guard via AP
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas.
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 00:10:11-04

Divers searching the wreckage of the capsized Seacor Power in the Gulf of Mexico have recovered the body of a sixth crew member, the Lafourche Parish coroner confirmed to our media partners at The Advocate Tuesday night.

According to The Advocate, he was identified as 31-year-old Quinon Pitre of Franklin.

Pitre's cause of death is unknown. He is survived by two daughters, the paper reports.

The 31-year-old was one of 19 crew members on board the commercial lift boat when it capsized during severe weather Tuesday, April 13. Six were rescued, six have been recovered, and seven remain missing as of Tuesday, April 20.

KATC has reached out to the coroner's office for more information but we've not yet heard back.

Read more from The Advocate here.

