The rescued, the recovered, and the missing among crew of capsized Seacor Power

The Coast Guard was on scene of the capsized lift boat Seacor Power within 30 minutes of the vessel's first emergency transmission after it capsized eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish.

19 crew members were on board the commercial boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday, April 13. Six have been rescued, four have been confirmed dead, and nine remain missing as of Saturday, April 17. Here's what we know about the Seacor Power crew.

The Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered, or missing.

The Rescued

The six crew members who were rescued Tuesday shortly after the boat capsized have not been publicly identified. The Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris rescued one crew member, a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle rescued a second, and good Samaritan vessels on scene with the Coast Guard rescued four others from the Gulf waters.

The first Coast Guard ship at the scene spotted five men clinging to the hull, and a helicopter crew lowered life vests and radios to them. Two of the men dropped into the water and were picked up by the Coast Guard. At about the same time, four others were rescued by good Samaritan vessels.

Tuesday night brought the potential for further rescues, as the Coast Guard was able to speak to the three people still on the hull using the radios. However, the seas were too rough to reach them. Later Tuesday night, the Coast Guard was notified that one person had fallen in the water and wasn't seen again. The two remaining people later told the Coast Guard they were going back inside the ship, and that was the last time the Coast Guard spoke with them.

The Recovered

Four deaths have been confirmed by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

Wednesday, April 14, one person's body was recovered from the water. He was identified as 63-year-old David Ledet of Thibodaux, the lift boat's captain. Ledet's obituary remembers him as dedicated and hard-working, known for his sense of humor and love for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Thibodaux Funeral Home David Anthony Ledet

"He also dedicated 50 years working on the water and offshore, which he was passionate about since childhood. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones, but will always be remembered," the obituary reads.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 21, in Thibodaux.

A second body was recovered in the water near Cocodrie during rescue operations on Thursday. The body was transported to Grand Isle, where he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified as 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville.

Divers who were diving on the capsized lift boat recovered two additional unresponsive crew members on Friday, April 16. They were identified Saturday by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office as 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, Louisiana, and Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans. The Coast Guard says the two were in the port-side engine room of the boat.

The New Orleans Advocate / Hartford family Anthony Hartford

Hartford, according to the New Orleans Advocate, was a lifelong chef on the Seacor Power. The youngest of his four children, 24-year-old Antranae, told the paper, "I had the best dad in the whole world. The whole world."

The Missing

Nine of the 19 Seacor Power crew members remain missing. None have been identified by Coast Guard officials, but family members have identified some of the men to KATC and other media outlets. Loved ones hope those still missing have found air pockets to survive inside the ship, but authorities have not reported any contact with anyone inside the lift boat since Tuesday.

30-year-old Dylan Daspit of Iberia Parish was on the boat when it capsized, and his family remains without knowledge of his whereabouts. His wife, Hannah Coleman Daspit, asked everyone to "pray for a miracle. He needs to come home to his family. We can't live without him."

Hannah Coleman Daspit Dylan Daspit, 31

Jay Guevara of Lafayette also remains missing. Family members say he and Daspit are best friends, and they're holding on to hope that the pair are together and coming home.

Krista Vercher / Jay Guevara Jay Guevara

"We think that they're not going to leave each other and we hope that they're found together," Guevara's finance, Krista Vercher, and Hannah Daspit said in an interview Wednesday. Guevara's sister, Susie Noyola, said she's confident her brother is remaining positive.

Hannah Coleman Daspit / Krista Vercher Dylan Daspit and Jay Guevara

The family of 31-year-old Quinon Pitre of the Lawtell area tells us he was also on the boat when it capsized. The father of two is still unaccounted for. Pitre's sister Misty, who last spoke with her brother on Monday, said the waiting is physically sickening.

"We're all here waiting for him, praying that he's able to make it home to us," she said. "It's the not knowing that is the hardest part."

Misty Pitre / Quinon Pitre Quinon Pitre

62-year-old Gregory Walcott of Abbeville also remains missing. As of Wednesday, family members say they had not heard any news regarding Walcott's status.

His niece, Crystel Randle, said his loved ones are in a state of shock. "It's like a bomb just exploded without any notice. We're staying in good faith that he will be found alive." According to Walcott's sister, he has worked offshore for 20 years and this moment is one they never imagined.

Walcott family / Gregory Walcott Gregory Walcott

Family members of 37-year-old Chaz Morales of Slidell have said he also remains missing, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The New Orleans Advocate / Darra Ann Morales Chaz Morales and his children Valier, Jaxon, and Chaz Jr.

