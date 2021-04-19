Benefit held for family of man who died in Seacor Power accident

LAFAYETTE, La. — A jambalaya benefit will be held for the family of Ernest Williams, of Arnaudville, who's body was recovered by the Coast Guard after the Seacor Power boat capsized last week.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to Williams' family.

The benefit will be held on Friday, April 23 with a pick up time from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Brooksdale Lafayette, located at 215 W. Farrel Road in Lafayette.

Plates are $10 each. Donations will also be accepted.

Williams' body was recovered in the water near Cocodrie during rescue operations on Thursday. The body was transported to Grand Isle, where he was pronounced deceased.

