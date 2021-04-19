Coast Guard to give 1:00 pm update on Seacor Power search efforts, KATC to stream live

The Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board, and Seacor Marine are scheduled to give an update Monday on the response efforts for the capsized Seacor Power.

A press conference will take place April 19 at 1:00 pm at the Greater Lafourche Port Commission in Cut Off.

The live stream will be made available below:

Monday began the seventh day of searching following the capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat on Tuesday, April 13.

The Coast Guard was on scene of the capsized lift boat within 30 minutes of the vessel's first emergency transmission after it capsized eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish.

19 crew members were on board the commercial boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday. Six have been rescued, five have been confirmed dead, and eight remain missing as of Sunday, April 18.

To read more about the search, those who have been recovered and those that are still missing:

The rescued, the recovered, and the missing among crew of capsized Seacor Power

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel