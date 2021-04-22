Watch
Funeral arrangements announced for two Seacor Power crewmembers from Acadiana

Photos provided by family / KATC
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 16:45:58-04

Funeral services have been announced for two Acadiana men who died in the capsizing of the Seacor Power on April 13.

Memorial services fro 69-year-old Ernest Williams Jr will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit of Liberty Christian Fellowship.

Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Spirit of Liberty Christian Fellowship from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. See his obituary here.

A Funeral Service for 31-year-old Quinon Pitre will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Quirk & Son Funeral Home of Eunice. Burial will follow in Bellow Cemetery in Swords.

At the request of family, visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 11:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Quirk & Son with a Rosary at 7:00 PM.

Visitation will resume at 8:00 AM on Saturday until time of Services.

Read more here

