Funeral arrangements announced for two Seacor Power crewmembers from Acadiana

Funeral services have been announced for two Acadiana men who died in the capsizing of the Seacor Power on April 13.

Memorial services fro 69-year-old Ernest Williams Jr will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit of Liberty Christian Fellowship.

Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Spirit of Liberty Christian Fellowship from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. See his obituary here.

A Funeral Service for 31-year-old Quinon Pitre will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Quirk & Son Funeral Home of Eunice. Burial will follow in Bellow Cemetery in Swords.

At the request of family, visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 11:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Quirk & Son with a Rosary at 7:00 PM.

Visitation will resume at 8:00 AM on Saturday until time of Services.



