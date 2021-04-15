Body of crew member recovered Wednesday from Gulf identified

The body recovered from the Gulf following Tuesday's capsizing of a Seacor Power lift boat has been identified.

According to Nola.com, sources with knowledge of the investigation have identified the man as David Ledet.

A woman, who identified herself as Ledet's cousin, wrote on Facebook that the family learned last night that his body was recovered on Wednesday.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday after departing from Port Fourchon.

On Wednesday, the coast guard said that six people had been rescued from the vessel and that one body had been recovered from the waters surrounding the area.

12 crew members remain missing and divers have been brought to the area to begin searching.

Four men from the Acadiana area were on board the ship at the time of the capsizing. Read more: Families confirm 4 Acadiana men on board capsized boat

The National Transportation and Safety Board says that they have been called in to help with determining a cause for the capsizing.

A spokesperson with the NTSB says that the Coast Guard is continuing to head the investigation.

