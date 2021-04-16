Second body recovered as search continues for lift boat crew

A second body was recovered Friday believed to be a crewmember from the capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico.

The coroner's office said that the body was recovered outside the ship in the water, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

The identity of the crew member is not being released by the coroner at this time.

The body of 63-year-old David Ledet, of Thibodaux, a captain, was found Wednesday morning. His funeral arrangements were released Friday.

On Tuesday, a lift vessel capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, just south of Port Fourchon off the coast of Louisiana.

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation and on Thursday declared the incident a major marine casualty.

Check back for more information.

