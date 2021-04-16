Delcambre community holds prayer vigil for missing crew in the Gulf

Acadiana is offering support for the crew still missing in the Gulf of Mexico.

12 men have been missing since Tuesday, when their lift boat capsized in severe weather. Among them, at least four are from Acadiana and their families are getting some support.

The vigil held in Delcambre honored those still missing the Gulf. One of those men is Jay Guevara of Lafayette. His family is hopeful he'll return home.

"He's fun, loving, you name it. Center of attention, loves his family, loves his children, he loves to play music and he's just a fun guy all around,” said Guevara’s sister, Susie Noyola.

Noyola says she was devastated to find out her youngest brother is one of the men still missing in the Gulf.

"Immediately, we just started praying. I didn't want to tell my mom until this morning that I came over here, reason being I didn't want to upset her without knowing what was really going on. We just barely heard this,” Noyola said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard the 12 crew members are believed to all still be on board the capsized boat.

"There was two weeks of oxygen and food for two weeks in there. She's [her mother's] just asking if they knew he was in there, why couldn't they have gotten out and the rest of the other guys too? I know the weather is bad and I know they tried this morning but I don't know what happened that they couldn't get there,” said Noyola.

Air and surface search efforts will continue overnight. Noyola is confident her brother is remaining positive.

"He wants to make everything better and I'm sure he's doing that. Just knowing that he's going to come out safe and the rest of the guys too. We're just going to keep that hope that we know he is,” Noyola added.

Divers will continue searching for the men on Friday.

