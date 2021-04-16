Funeral arrangements set for crew member of Seacor Power liftboat

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Seacor Power crew member whose body was recovered from the Gulf on Wednesday.

63-year-old Daivd Ledet, of Thibodaux, was identified by officials on Wednesday as the person recovered from the water following the capsizing of the 129-foot liftboat on April 13.

Visitation for Ledet will take place on Wednesday, April 21 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 pm.

A burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Ledet's obituary says that he will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for his family, especially his grandchildren.

"He dedicated his love and hard work to his family, always providing the best for them. He also dedicated 50 years working on the water and offshore, which he was passionate about since childhood. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones, but will always be remembered," his obituary says.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences, click here.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power when it capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon during severe weather on April 13.

The Coast Guard says that six people were rescued following the incident.

On Friday, the body of a second crew member was recovered from the water. That person's identity was not released by the Lafourche Parish's Coroner's Office.

The Coast Guard said it is continuing to search for the 11 missing crew members that are still believed to be on board the boat.

The Coast Guard attempted to make contact with those still on board by knocking on the hull of the vessel on Thursday but received no response.

Four families in Acadiana are awaiting word on their loved ones. Read the latest on the search, here.

