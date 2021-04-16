'We still have hope': Family members of missing crew anxiously awaiting word on loved ones

Families of the men missing in the Gulf of Mexico are anxiously waiting for any word on their loved ones. Relatives we spoke with say they hope they will soon hear good news.

According to the Pitre family, the Coast Guard is expected to give families an update twice a day. Their emotions are running high as divers were unable to go in because of the weather conditions, but they're remaining hopeful.

"It makes it a little bit better knowing twice a day we may have some information coming in," said Misty Pitre, Quinon Pitre's sister.

31-year-old Pitre, a father of two, is still unaccounted for.

"It's the not knowing that is the hardest part," she said.

Crystal Randle, niece of Gregory Walcott, added, "We're just back to waiting, back to square one."

According to 62-year-old Walcott's niece, the Coast Guard tells them the crew members can live inside the boat for several days.

"We are hoping that they are there in those pockets," Randle added. "But as of right now, that's all we have."

Randle says a small sense of relief came after authorities identified the body of Captain David Ledet.

"We still have hope our loved one is alive, but we grieve with the other families that have to endure the loss of a loved one," she said. "We are grieving with them as well."

