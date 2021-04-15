NTSB to assist Coast Guard in capsized boat investigation

The National Transportation and Safety Board says it is now working on the investigating surrounding the capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Keith Holloway with the NTSB confirmed to KATC that a team of investigators will be working with the Coast Guard on gathering information about the accident.

The Coast Guard is currently still in charge of the investigation.

On Thursday, a team of divers was reportedly setting out to begin rescue operations at the site.

According to Nola.com, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza said that the divers, which the agency contracted, were prepared to be out there throughout Thursday afternoon.

The dive would depended on weather conditions, which continues to be troublesome.

"As long as … it's not harsh, and they're not in rough seas, that'll determine whether they can begin their diving operations, make it to the hull and pull out any crewmembers who may be trapped there," Galarza said to Nola.com. "That depends on their … assessment."

So far, searchers have rescued six people. Another person was found dead and at last count, 12 are still missing. Continuing rough seas are making the search and rescue process more difficult, authorities say. We have no official information at this time as to who was on the boat and who has been recovered.

Read more on the incident here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel