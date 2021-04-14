Large commercial boat capsizes south of Grand Isle, USCG responding

A large commercial lift boat has capsized south of Grand Isle.

The U.S. Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels are responding to the 265-foot boat, according to USCG Heartland.

According to WWL in New Orleans, Coast Guard assets from Houston are also en route, including a search plane from Corpus Christi.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle posted photos of damage left behind by strong storms that swept through Louisiana on Tuesday.

Details are limited; we'll update this story with more information when it becomes available.

