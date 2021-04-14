Captain brings boat to safety amid harsh conditions in the Gulf of Mexico

"We might lose her."

Seconds into a video posted by boat captain Aaron Callais, you can feel the gravity of the storm hitting the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, April 13. This video was taken around the same time that the Seacor Power was capsized, leaving 12 missing and 1 dead. 6 on that ship were rescued. To read that story click here.

Callais, who is from Galliano, says they were about 10-15 miles off the coast of Grand Isle when the wind and waves started trashing against his boat, Ramblin' Cajun. There were three people on board, all made it to land safely, though the boat has some minor damage.

Aaron Callais The Ramblin' Cajun

The video, posted to Facebook, shows lightning lighting up the sky as the boat is tossed, often leaning to the side. Callais prepared his crew for the worst, asking them to secure their life jackets.

Then, a call to his parents.

"The windows are cracking...they're rattling...we're about to lose the boat, I think we're going to roll. It ain't looking good. I love you mom, I need you to put dad on the phone."

During that call, the captain says he's desperately trying to keep the boat upright and he can't see anything out of the windows. At one point he yells out that a big wave is hitting, then quickly reassures his parents that's he's still on the line, that he's still okay.

We asked Callais what was running through his mind as he tried to keep control of the boat. He said, "I didn't think we'd make it out of the storm and get to see my first born in a couple days."

We want to warn you that the video contains some strong language.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel