Families of Acadiana men missing in Gulf holding on to hope

Krista Vercher is Jay Guevara's fiance and Hannah Daspit is Dylan Daspit's wife. They're holding on to hope that their husbands are together and coming home.

"They're best friends, so we we think that they're not going to leave each other and we hope that they're found together. I mean, they're they're both dads. Of multiple children. Of young children, loving husbands. They just just shouldn't happen," Daspit and Vercher said in an interview Wednesday.

More than 24 hours after their lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, the families say they've had little news.

"We know we're lost. We don't know what to think. No one has given us any answers. So there's no words to explain in the experience that we have right now."

Also among the missing is Gregory Walcott from Abbeville and Quinon Pitre of Church Point.

"It's like a bomb just exploded without any notice," said Walcott's niece, Crystel Randle. "We're all just in a state of shock right now."

Pitre's sister, Misty, describes a similar feeling.

"Like, physically sickening. Not knowing anything, just waiting. We're all here waiting for him, praying that he's able to make it home to us."

All these families can do is wait and pray.

"We love them and we want them to come home, and we just need everybody to just pray for a miracle at this point, just continue to pray."

Read more: The Latest: Search and rescue efforts underway for crew of capsized boat

