Bodies of 2 Seacor crew members identified

The two additional Seacor Power crew members recovered unresponsive during rescue efforts Friday have been identified.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office confirm the two as 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, Louisiana and Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

The body of 63-year-old David Ledet, of Thibodaux was found Wednesday morning. The body of 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville was located Thursday.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power when it capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon during severe weather on April 13.

The Coast Guard says that six people were rescued following the incident.

