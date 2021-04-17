Two additional Seacor crew members recovered unresponsive by divers Friday

Two additional Seacor Power crew members were recovered unresponsive during rescue efforts on Friday, the Coast Guard said Friday night. Divers who were diving on the capsized lift vessel recovered the crew members.

Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered, or missing.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident," said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. "We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts."

Six crew members were rescued Tuesday after the lift boat capsized, and two deaths have been confirmed. There were 19 crew members in total.

The body of 63-year-old David Ledet, of Thibodaux, a captain, was found Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard recovered an unresponsive person in the water Thursday near the capsized vessel. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Daily recovered the unresponsive person and transported him to Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, where a coroner pronounced the man deceased. He was later identified as 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville.

Donjon Marine Company divers contracted by Seacor returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and begin dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed operations again at 1:30 p.m.

Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.

