Friends remember 31-year-old Quinon Pitre

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The search continues for seven still missing from the Seacor Power disaster after an Acadiana man's body was found Tuesday. The Lafourche Parish coroner confirmed 31-year-old Quinon Pitre was found dead.

In a myriad of tributes to those who have died in the Seacor Power disaster is Scotty Bihm's social media posts, thanking his best friend for the time they shared together.

Homeboy...”My Hero” as we’d call each other lol The Frog Master, crock rockin, beer drinking, God fearing, hard working,... Posted by Scotty Bihm on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Pitre was a father of two from the Church Point area.

"It was honestly worse when we didn't know, when we didn't know anything," Travis Smith, his best friend, said.

Smith tells KATC Pitre was one of a kind.

"100% if you needed anything, he will take the shirt off of your back for you. He was there for you," Smith added. "Middle of the night, it didn't matter, he was more like a brother, to be honest with you."

It's those fond memories that Smith will be holding on to.

"Where we lived was all gravel roads. We would always be barefooted, used to ride ours bikes and run around, meet my dad while they were cutting grass and everything," he said.

Friends of Pitre's are raising money for his children.

As everyone on social media has seen my husband’s best friend was on the boat when this tragedy happened and we still... Posted by Destiny Ann Fontenot on Monday, April 19, 2021

Volunteers continue to search the area where the lift boat capsized by planes and boats, the United Cajun Navy now asking for help.

"The divers have gone through the vessel, and they are re-going through the vessel as we speak," said Todd Terrell, President of United Cajun Navy. "We're asking for anybody that has a shrimp boat and we'll put them into contact with what is going on. It's a coordinated search."

Terrell asks anyone who wants to help to reach out through social media.