Nutrition Krewe donating profits for search and rescue efforts of missing Seacor Power crew

LAFAYETTE, La. — Nutrition Krewe in Lafayette has partnered with the United Cajun Navy and will be donating 100% of its profits and gratuities through Thursday, April, 22, to help fund the United Cajun Navy’s search and rescue efforts for the missing crew from the Seacor Power lift boat.

"We are deeply saddened to see the suffering and grief being endured by these families and want to contribute to the efforts to bring these men home to their loved ones," said Michael Hebert, co-owner of Nutrition Krewe, in a message to KATC.

Hebert said that, Jay Guevara, who is among those still missing, is a friend and a frequent customer at the store. He adds that a beverage was created in Guevara's honor last summer, the Hook’em Energy Tea. He says it is an orange and white herbal tea to showcase Guevara's love of the Texas Longhorns.

Nutrition Krewe is located at 2207 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite A-2, in Lafayette. For more details, visit their Facebook page here.

------------------------------------------------------------

