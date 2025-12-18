KATC's 68 Ventures Bowl Coverage

Louisiana faces a Delaware team making its first FBS bowl appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 pm.

The 68 Ventures Bowl will be played in Mobile, Alabama at the Hancock Whitney Stadium, and will be broadcast live on ESPN. The scheduled commentators are Clay Matvick, Max Browne and Alyssa Lang.

Louisiana (6-6), making its Sun Belt Conference-leading eighth consecutive bowl trip, will make its first appearance in the 68 Ventures Bowl and its first bowl trip to Mobile since competing in the 2019 LendingTree Bowl. The bowl appearance for Louisiana, one of nine SBC teams bound for Bowl Season, will be its 15th overall where the Ragin' Cajuns own an official 7-5 mark. Delaware (6-6), a traditional power at the FCS level before transitioning to FBS this season, makes its first-ever bowl appearance.

