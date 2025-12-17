Ragin' Cajuns enjoy Greer's Market Mardi Gras parade in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. — The spirit of Mardi Gras met college football tradition on Tuesday night as the 68 Ventures Bowl hosted Mobile’s largest Mardi Gras parade through downtown, turning the city streets into a celebration of beads, moon pies and school pride.

The free, public event featured 20 floats, filling the skies above downtown Mobile with throws and pageantry ahead of the bowl game. Fans lined the route as floats rolled by, tossing classic Mardi Gras favorites and football-themed giveaways.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, both universities’ marching bands participating in the 68 Ventures Bowl took part in the parade, including Louisiana’s Pride of Acadiana. The bands marched through downtown, providing music and energy as part of the bowl’s weeklong festivities.

Players from both teams were also on hand, lining the streets to catch throws from the floats. Beads, moon pies, ramen noodles and footballs were among the items flying through the air as players and fans alike soaked in the unique Mobile tradition.

The parade served as a signature event of 68 Ventures Bowl week, blending the pageantry of Mardi Gras with the excitement of postseason college football in the heart of downtown Mobile.

