Cajuns lean on grit, resilience ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl

LAFAYETTE — Injuries mounted throughout Louisiana’s 2025 season, with the injury report climbing to 12 players out in their season finale against ULM. However, many players say the decision to push through was never in doubt as the team prepares for the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Senior offensive lineman Jax Harrington revealed on Sunday that he battled turf toe and a high-ankle sprain throughout the season. Even with limited mobility and playing both guard and tackle, he said the responsibility he felt toward his teammates outweighed the pain.

“I couldn’t be the guy to lay down for this team,” Harrington said. “I tell the guys all the time, I’ll put it on the line for them and I expect them to do the same. This team means more to me than a little bit of pain.”

Defensive lineman Jordan Lawson told media nearly every player is managing bumps and bruises at this point of the season. Still, he believes the group has more than enough left to finish the year strong.

“It takes a lot to come out of a 2–6 start,” Lawson said. “We’ve been through so much, and it just shows our mental toughness. We’re excited for one more opportunity.”

Wide receiver Rob Williams echoed that sentiment, calling the chance to secure a trophy the perfect ending to a difficult season.

“We fought through a lot of adversity to get here,” Williams said. “Holding up that trophy would mean everything.”

Louisiana faces a Delaware team making its first FBS bowl appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 pm.

