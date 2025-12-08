Tickets for Ragin' Cajuns bowl appearance on sale now

Louisiana Football is headed to the 2025 68 Ventures Bowl to take on Delaware, Wednesday, December 17th at 7:30pm.

This will be a program record eighth straight bowl game appearance for the Cajuns.

Fans are strongly encouraged to buy all bowl tickets directly through Louisiana Athletics to sit with fellow Cajuns fans while supporting the football program.

Tickets will be allocated using the RCAF Total Investment Model Ranking system and will be sent via email prior to game day.

The deadline to purchase bowl tickets and be eligible for priority seating will be Monday, December 15th.

Ticket options include: Sideline Tickets for $50 and Endzone Tickets for $20.

For questions, please contact the Louisiana Athletics ticket office at (337)482-4685 or tickets@louisiana.edu and a representative will respond as soon as possible.

ALL TICKETS ARE MOBILE DELIVERY!

Fans with wheelchairs and/or disabilities who need ADA tickets must purchase through the Hancock Whitney Stadium Ticket Office (251-461-1872). ADA seating is located throughout the stadium and are accessible through any gate.

BUY BOWL TICKETS