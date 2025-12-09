Skipper reinstated ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has reinstated redshirt senior defensive back Tyree Skipper of Louisiana for the Ragin’ Cajuns upcoming 68 Ventures Bowl appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Skipper has served a two-game suspension resulting from a postgame incident at the conclusion of the Texas State at Louisiana football game on Saturday, Nov. 8, and was initially suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season, including any potential bowl game.

“After speaking with Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux and Tyree Skipper, Tyree’s remorse for his role in the postgame incident at the conclusion of the Texas State at Louisiana football game became apparent,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “Since his suspension, Tyree has issued a public apology and accepted full responsibility for his lapse in judgement, has not missed a team meeting or function and has served on the scout team to aid in Louisiana’s preparations for its final two regular season games. After serving a two-game suspension—and with the support of both the Louisiana and Texas State administrations—Tyree has earned the right to be reinstated and the opportunity to put on a Louisiana uniform one last time in the 68 Ventures Bowl.”

This decision was reached with the support of both the Louisiana and Texas State administrations.

“We are very grateful for the reinstatement of Tyree Skipper to be allowed to participate in our postseason competition,” said Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard. “Tyree has accepted full responsibility for his actions and has handled himself in an exemplary manner ever since. I appreciate the consideration given and the ultimate decision made by Commissioner Gill and the Sun Belt Conference.”

“Texas State supports the decision by Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill and the conference to reinstate Tyree Skipper for Louisiana’s appearance in the 68 Ventures Bowl,” said Texas State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Don Coryell. “We appreciate the Sun Belt’s careful review throughout this process and believe that, in the spirit of sportsmanship, Tyree has earned this opportunity to represent his team and university once again.”

“We are very grateful for Commissioner Gill’s reconsideration of Tyree Skipper’s postseason suspension. Tyree has acknowledged his mistake, taken ownership of his actions, and worked each and every day to improve himself as a player and person. We are very appreciative of the grace shown to a player who has always represented our program in a first-class manner,” said Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux. “We all make mistakes, and none of us wants to be judged based off our worst moments. A huge thank you goes out to Don Coryell of Texas State for his support in Tyree’s reinstatement as well. This is something we will all learn from, and we will all be better for in the end.”

