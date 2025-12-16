Desormeaux: Bowl games matter as UL celebrates eighth straight berth

MOBILE, Ala. — Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux did not mince words during the 68 Ventures Bowl official press conference when asked about the value of bowl games, delivering an emotional defense of postseason football rooted in personal experience and the long-term growth of his program.

As a former player who was bowl eligible three times but never received an invitation, Desormeaux said the notion that bowl games are meaningless is something he takes personally.

.@RaginCajunsFB HC Michael Desormeaux with a strong message on accepting bowl invitations: "All this talk that bowl games don't matter, that burns me up when people say that...I don't care what bowl it is or where it is...we're going to play in it". @michaeldes1 #GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/QrHZHD6knc — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) December 16, 2025

“That was gut-wrenching,” Desormeaux said. “To sit there and feel like everything that you worked for didn’t matter. It just burns me up when people say bowl games don’t matter.”

Desormeaux emphasized that college football careers are short, and postseason opportunities are rare and irreplaceable.

“You only get so long to play football,” he said. “When that’s over, it’s over. There’s nothing that ever replaces what this is.”

That belief is why Desormeaux said Louisiana would never decline a bowl invitation, regardless of opt-outs, injuries or location.

“We’re going to play,” he said. “Competitors compete. I don’t care who we have or who we don’t have.”

Beyond the game itself, Desormeaux pointed to the developmental value that comes with bowl season. The Cajuns receive 10 additional practices and two to three more weeks together as a team — time he called “huge” for young players.

“Why would you not want that?” he said. “What world do we live in where that’s not good enough?”

Louisiana’s postseason appearance also marks the eighth consecutive bowl game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, a streak Desormeaux said represents nearly a decade of sustained work across the program.

“That’s not just about this team,” he said. “That’s almost a decade’s worth of work that people have worked their tails off to get. It’s hard to win.”

Desormeaux said postseason play should be celebrated, not dismissed, especially given the competitive balance across college football.

“Everybody wants to win,” he said. “Whenever you win, you celebrate wins. And whenever you get an opportunity to play in the postseason, that’s something to be celebrated.”

The bowl experience itself also provides players with opportunities they rarely get during the regular season. Unlike standard road games, Desormeaux said bowl trips allow players to experience new cities and environments.

Last season’s trip to New Mexico, he said, was eye-opening for many players who had never seen mountains. This year’s destination, Mobile, Alabama, will be a first-time experience for many Cajuns as well.

“For a lot of our kids, even coming to Mobile is a new experience,” Desormeaux said. “There’s no scenario where it’s a negative.”

For Desormeaux, the stance is simple and unwavering.

“We’ll accept every bowl invitation that we ever get,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into that, and we’re proud to be here.”

