Desormeaux’s passion fuels UL ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Delaware Blue Hens will meet for the first time when they take the field Wednesday night in the 68 Ventures Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The game marks a milestone for both programs. Louisiana is making its eighth consecutive postseason appearance, while Delaware is playing in its first bowl game as an FBS program.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing live on ESPN.

Louisiana’s path to Mobile was anything but straightforward. The Cajuns opened the season 2-6 before rallying to win their final four games, finishing 6-6 to become bowl eligible.

Despite a growing trend of teams opting out of bowl games, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux said declining the invitation was never an option.

“All these bowl games don’t matter, they’re irrelevant — that stuff just burns me up,” Desormeaux said. “These kids, you only get so long to play football. When that’s over, it’s over. For these kids to earn an opportunity to get an extra game, there is no way that we would ever decline. I don’t care who we have or who we don’t have — we’re going to play.”

Desormeaux, a former Louisiana quarterback from 2004-08, understands the significance of moments like this. He earned three All-Sun Belt honors as a player and was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year before returning to his alma mater as head coach.

Now leading the program from the sideline, Desormeaux has guided the Cajuns through early-season adversity to a chance at their first bowl victory since 2021.

“They get what it’s about to be a part of this team and this culture,” Desormeaux said. “This isn’t just a job — this is the only job I want. When kids put their own self-interest aside for the best of the team, it tells you they get it. That’s what makes me really proud.”

A strong showing of Ragin’ Cajuns fans is expected in Mobile as Louisiana looks to cap its season with a postseason win against the Blue Hens.

Coverage of the 68 Ventures Bowl begins at 5:00 pm on KATC, with updates available throughout the game.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel