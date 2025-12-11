Cajuns preparing for high-powered Delaware passing attack

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana’s defense will face one of its toughest challenges of the season in the 68 Ventures Bowl, meeting a Delaware offense that averages 302.8 passing yards per game.

Led by junior quarterback Nick Minicucci, the Blue Hens are the second best offense in Conference USA, averaging 29.8 points per game.

Minicucci has tossed for 3,505 yards and 22 touchdowns, which accounts for around 72% of the Blue Hens offense.

UL head coach Michael Desormeaux said the matchup will require discipline on the back end and consistent pressure up front.

“It’s hard to throw consistently when you have pressure on you,” Desormeaux said. “We have guys who can rush the passer, and we need them to do a good job. We’ve given up some explosives lately, and we need to clean up double moves and stay disciplined in zone.”

The Cajuns' secondary received a boost this week when senior safety Tyree Skipper was reinstated by the Sun Belt after missing the last two games due to suspension.

Defensive lineman Jordan Lawson said the thought of facing a pass-heavy opponent excites the Cajuns’ front.

“Any D-lineman will tell you—we’ll take pass rushing over stopping the run any day,” Lawson said. “Everybody’s excited to get after the quarterback.”

Delaware enters its first bowl as an FBS program, while Louisiana aims to extend its four-game win streak and capture its first bowl victory since 2021.

Desormeaux said the team has shown renewed life late in the season despite injuries and a recent flu spell, and practices have remained high-energy.

“They’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” Desormeaux said. “Finishing with five straight wins would be huge momentum going into next year.”

