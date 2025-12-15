Ragin’ Cajuns, Blue Hens set to clash in ’68 Ventures Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will face the Delaware Blue Hens at 7:30 p.m. in a nationally televised matchup on ESPN, with both programs looking to close the season on a high note.

Louisiana enters the bowl game after a season defined by resilience. The Ragin’ Cajuns opened the year 2–6, falling short of lofty preseason expectations, but rebounded with a four-game winning streak to secure bowl eligibility. Three of those wins were decided by a single possession.

The turnaround came despite adversity at quarterback. Starter Walker Howard was sidelined late in the season, forcing freshman Lunch Winfield to step in. Louisiana continued to win, leaning on defense and timely execution.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said the team refused to let the early struggles define its season.

“You know, at 2–6 and you're sitting there, I mean, hell, we ain't had much go right for us,” Desormeaux said. “It would have been real easy to kind of fold it up and say, well, it's just not our year. And they refused to do that. I’m happy for them that it worked out where we get an opportunity to go and play a bowl game, get an opportunity to try to win five in a row to finish the season.”A win Wednesday would give Louisiana its first bowl victory since 2021 and a seventh win on the year.

Standing in the way is a Delaware team known for its offensive firepower. The Blue Hens enter the ’68 Ventures Bowl with one of the nation’s most productive passing attacks, ranking in the top 10 in total passing yardage and inside the top 50 in total offense.

Containing explosive plays will be a priority for the Cajuns’ defense, which has surrendered several big gains in recent weeks. Louisiana received a boost with the return of defensive leader Tyree Skipper from suspension, adding experience and physicality to the unit.

Senior linebacker Terrence Williams said execution and discipline will be key against Delaware’s offense.

“Just the drops underneath, getting to our landmarks and whatever the coverage is, keeping our eyes on the cue,” Williams said. “And when it's time to blitz and affect the quarterback, when they dial up the linebacker’s number, we got to blitz and make a difference in that part of the game too."

Kickoff for the ’68 Ventures Bowl between Louisiana and Delaware is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium, with coverage available on ESPN.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel