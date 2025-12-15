Ragin' Cajuns play in Miracle League Buddy Ball Game

The Ragin' Cajuns Football team came to Schmidt Family Park on Monday, ready to battle with Delaware, like they will on Wednesday night.

But this game had a special meaning to it.

"You get so caught up in the preparation process that this kind of lets you take a step back and look at what's important. Obviously, we're making some plays over here," said Cajuns Head Coach Michael Desormeaux.

The 68 Ventures Bowl partnered with the Miracle League of West Mobile, and hosted their first-ever Buddy Ball Baseball Game.

"It is the most wonderful thing in the world. When will you get that many people that are screaming and cheering for you like you've hung the moon?" said Sheryl Thomas, Buddy Ball Head Coach.

"It's phenomenal man. I love seeing the joy on these kids faces or anyone's face. Every day is a battle for anybody," said Lunch Winfield, Cajuns Quarterback.

The players repped bowl themed jerseys and tagged along with their buddies, running the bases and hitting dingers - all to make sure their outstanding new friend had fun.

"It's awesome to give back to people that don't get to experience what we experience.. We're special in the fact that we get to play college football. Being able to share these experiences with as many people as we can, that's really important," said Caden Jenson, Cajuns tight end.

"They get what it's all about, and that's what you hope for. They got up this morning, didn't complain , and were excited to come out here to do it. It makes you proud of them because they understand what its all about, and they know how fortunate they are," Desormeaux adds.

The home runs and putouts may have only been for a moment, but the difference made will last for a lifetime.

"I'll bet you we did as much if not more for those players than they would ever dream of doing for us," Thomas said.