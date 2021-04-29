Latest Seacor Power lawsuit alleges captain was told to sail into storm, contradicting boat owner

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The latest lawsuit against the owner of the Seacor Power was filed Thursday in federal court by the widow of the boat's captain and alleges that the boat's owner told its captain to sail into the severe weather in the Gulf of Mexico before it capsized.

The lawsuit was filed under the Jones Act by Yvette Ledet, the wife of Capt. David Ledet, against Seacor Marine LLC, Seacor Liftboats LLC and Talos Energy LLC and claims that the companies are at fault for the capsizing of the vessel due to negligence, carelessness and the overall unseaworthiness of the doomed liftboat.

The lawsuit also states that these companies directed the Seacor Power to sail into the Gulf of Mexico on April 13 despite the dangerous weather conditions, which endangered the lives of the crew members onboard the vessel.

This claim appears to contradict a public statement given by Seacor Marine CEO John Gellert during a press conference on April 19, who said that "the go, no-go decision is entirely the captain's."

The suit also states that Ledet was thrown into the sea after attempting to help save others, where he eventually died.

"His body, which showed signs of severe burns and other debilitating injuries, was found on April 14, 2021," the lawsuit states.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power when it capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon during severe weather on April 13.

