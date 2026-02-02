More details released in Ella Goodie case

Federal authorities have released more information in the case of Brandon Francisco, the man who admitted to killing Ella Goodie.

Last week, Brandon Jermaine Francisco was sentenced to life in prison under a plea agreement. His federal sentence will begin as soon as he has completed the sentence he's serving in an Alexandria case. In that case, Francisco pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in a 2018 slaying. He was sentenced to 30 years in that case.

Francisco, 36, of Mansura, admitted that he shot Goodie after she picked him up in Lafayette. She was a ride share driver, and he had arranged for her to drive him to Houston. Goodie didn't know it, but at the time he was fleeing prosecution in the Alexandria case.

Francisco said he took control of Goodie's car around Iowa, shot her several times, disposed of her body and fled in her car. He was arrested in Missouri with the gun he used to kill her, as well as her vehicle's key fob. Court records indicate that her vehicle also was located there; there was blood on the floorboard and bullet holes in the car.

“Today’s sentence ensures that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for a brutal and senseless crime,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller said in a release. “While no prison sentence can repay or erase the loss suffered by the victim’s family, including her young children, this case reflects our commitment alongside our state and federal partners to hold violent offenders accountable and pursue justice for victims.”

Here's what the FBI had to say:

“Convicted carjacker Brandon Jermaine Francisco will be permanently removed from society and unable to hurt the people of Louisiana ever again," said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the FBI's New Orleans Field Office. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim, and we are so sorry for your loss. We are very grateful for our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the Louisiana State Police and the FBI Special Agents who relentlessly pursued justice for the innocent victim of this awful crime.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, St. Joseph’s Police Department, Bedford Police Department, and Scott Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John W. Nickel and Casey N. Stelly are prosecuting the case with assistance from Legal Assistant Dru Casebonne.

