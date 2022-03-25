Person of interest in disappearance of Ella Goodie arrested in Missouri by US Marshals

The person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie has been located.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri on a warrant out of Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger.

He is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with Goodie.

Francisco currently has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish the date Goodie was last seen.

Related Stories:

Family of a missing Scott woman is pleading for her safe return

Police asking for help locating person of interest in disappearance of Ella Goodie

Local activist group postpones search for missing Scott woman

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel