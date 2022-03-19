Local activist group plans search for missing Scott woman

A local activist group says they have been requested to help in the search for Ella Goodie.

The Village 337 says they will assist the family with advocating and organizing a search team to locate her.

"Black women have been going missing in America at an alarming disproportionate rate, and Ella’s disappearance needs to be highlighted locally and nationally to bring her home safe," a release states.

The family and The Village 337 are asking the public to help in this search. It is scheduled for Monday, March 21, 2022 but a time and starting location has not yet been announced.

On Friday, the Scott Police Department announced they have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Marshals Service in reference to the missing person case involving Goodie and a person of interest, Brandon Francisco.

KATC spoke with the Goodie's family on the developments so far.

Family of a missing Scott woman is pleading for her safe return

32-year-old Goodie has not been seen or heard from by family members since March 9, 2022. She was last seen driving her 2012 Audi Q5 bearing Texas license plate NRN6551 on I-10 towards Texas.

Goodie is described as being 5’3” and weighing 168lbs. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with Goodie.

Francisco currently has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish the date Goodie was last seen.

Scott Police Brandon Jermaine Francisco

