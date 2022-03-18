UPDATE: FBI and US Marshals helping in Goodie case

SCOTT — UPDATE: The FBI and US Marshals Service are helping in the case of a missing Scott woman.

The Scott Police Department announced that they have has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Marshals Service in reference to the missing person case involving Ella Goodie and the person of interest, Brandon Francisco.

The Scott Police Department will continue to investigate and follow every lead that is reported, they say. Anyone having any information related to this case is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or their local Law Enforcement Agency.

KATC's Meagan Glover spoke with Goodie's family; here's that story:

Ella Goodie is a mother of two girls, 13 and 14 years old. Her family says she told her daughters she would be back by the end of the school day last Wednesday after driving someone to Houston

"She spoke to her daughter on that day that morning and made sure that she was going to school," Goodie's aunt, Rose, confirms. "She told them to go to school and her mom was going to be back before she get back from school. That she was just going to go bring this person to Houston and she was going to come back."

Goodie had worked as ride share driver, but police say she was suspended from doing so at the time of her trip. Family members say she started offering driving services on her own.

"We do show that on the 9th (March), her vehicle was picked up on I-10 and headed towards Texas early morning hours, and approximately 12 hours later, it was picked up back in Louisiana coming back towards Lafayette area," says Scott police chief, Chad Leger. "The very next day after, we picked come back up into Louisiana, her vehicle tracked in north of Dallas.

Police have identified Brandon Francisco as a person of interest. Family members say he is the person who Goodie gave a ride to Texas. They are not sure if they knew one another.

"This guy asked her to bring him to Houston, and from her heart she said yeah. Pay me, I'll bring you to Houston," says Goodie's father, Autrey.

Family members hoping and praying for the best.

"Hopefully, no we're not expecting any type of foul play," says her cousin, Carron Livings. "All we want is for her to come home safe and whoever you are. If you're watching this, all we ask is that you turn yourself in and let her go."

Anyone with information on Goodie or Francisco should contact the Scott Police Department.

