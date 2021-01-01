Meagan Glover reunited with the KATC team in August 2021 as the News and Sports Reporter.

The Shreveport native is a proud Ragin' Cajun alumna where she graduated from in 2017.

While still in school, Meagan began working for the local NBC/FOX affiliate for two years. She then joined the KLAX team in Alexandria, LA covering everything from local Cenla sports, to the historic 2020 LSU National Championship season. Now that she's back in Lafayette, she says, "I'm excited to be back in the area that I've always called my second home."

Meagan is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.

When she's not working, Meagan enjoys working out, traveling and cooking.

For any story tips or ideas, you can reach Meagan via email at Meagan.Glover@katctv.com.