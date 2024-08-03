Super 16: Acadiana's Russell Babineaux

LAFAYETTE — In a new athletic facility, donned by the greats who wore the green and gold, Russell Babineaux is primed to be in the next spot the wall.

“I don’t know if Russell has missed a day since he’s been at Acadiana", claims Acadiana head coach, Matt McCollough. "He’s been a starter since Day 1, so he’ll be a four-year starter for us. He’s honestly what you look for in any student athlete.”

Speaking of spots, the Acadiana star could fill nearly every spot on the field. He played snaps primarily at receiver, but also cornerback, running back, special teams and even found himself in the pocket for a single game.

His most impressive feat, finding the endzone any way he could.

“I know he’s scored a touchdown in every way. He ran a punt back, he ran an interception back, he ran a a kickoff back, he scored rushing, he scored receiving, and he scored passing.”

“I just feel like you’ve got to be ready at all times", says Babineaux. "You never know what’s going to be thrown at you in any game. You have to come in there and be ready – offense or defense – doesn't matter what it is and just get the job done.”

In 2023, Babineaux had over a thousand all-purpose yards, eight touchdowns and not to mention a pivotal pick-six in a state semifinals matchup.

His playmaking abilities making him a top-20 receiver in the state.

But calling his own play on the next step of his career, he's excited to soon don the Vermilion and White.

“From the coaches and players, once you get in there it’s not even the same from what people see. That’s what really helped my decision.”

Babineaux says he was fortunate enough to begin recruitment conversations soon after his freshman year. He had offers from Power Five programs like Florida State, Auburn and Ole Miss. For him, conversations and visits from the Cajuns is what's keeping him home.

“Just putting on for the hometown. Going over there, I feel like it’s going to be a really great decision. Getting on the field, doing what I can to help that team out and help them win a championship.”

Though the big decision of his next step may be done, he can place all his focus on helping lead the Rams back to the Superdome, but this time, to win it all.

“We came up short last year but I want to end my high school career with at least one ring. I want to get that ring and that’s going to mean everything, just like getting the job done and finishing what you started.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel