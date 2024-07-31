World champion, Roy Jones Jr., makes surprise visit to local boxing club

LAFAYETTE — Jason Papillion and his son, Keon, have invested so much into the sport of boxing as they work to share that passion with youth in the area.

Keon and company have been hosting a boxing camp for the past week-plus where young campers had the chance to learn the basics of boxing, skills and drills and how to land their punches.

The biggest surprise of the day was welcoming world champion, Roy Jones Jr. to the camp, allowing the kids to learn from the best of the best. For Jones, the sport means way more beyond the ring.

"God blessed me with a lot and for God to bless me with it, he didn't give it to me for me to keep it bottled up. He gave it to me so that I could go back and share it with other people", says Jones.

"I get a nice great feeling from it [boxing]. Butterflies sometimes... lights my world up", says Keon Papillion.

Papillion and Jones have a long-standing friendship, as Papillion served as Jones sparring partner years ago. For Keon, he's known Jones his entire life and he says he's a professional that he mirrors his style behind.

