Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Cecilia Bulldogs

Cecilia Bulldogs

2023 Record: 12-2

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Dennis Skains

Note: The Bulldogs made their first championship appearance since 1995

Cecilia fell short of the season goal, winning a championship. The Bulldogs met with district opponent, Opelousas, falling to the Tigers. It was the Bulldogs' first championship appearance since 1995.

For seniors like Brent Gordon and Diesel Solari, they believe their treck back down I-10 will be soon after the regular season, to finish what they started.

"It brought a lot of fire after", says Gordon. "We just have to keep moving forward. At the end of the day, it's about how you take it and turn it into a lesson so that it doesn't happen again."

"It made us more hungry", says Solari.

The advantage for Cecilia this season will be experience. They return about 10 starters and a large senior group of 18 guys, led by their shifty quarterback Solari. The Super 16 member accounted for over 2,700 yards passing, 18 passing touchdowns and 30 scores on the ground.

Sticking with experience, head coach Dennis Skains is heading into his 9th year leading this group and he has a formula down packed. He says at the conclusion of each season, the prep for the following season starts immediately. All gas, no brakes for the 'Dawgs.

"It keeps us motivated and our mind in the right place", says Skains. "We've set goals and we've set standards for the program ever since this coaching staff has been in place and we have certain goals that we want to reach and if we haven't reached them, it's important for us to understand that maybe we've taken a big step in a certain season. If we haven't reached that goal by where we want to be, then we need to get started again on it."

Cecilia finished 2023 with a 12-2 record and won the Class 5-4A district title.

------------------------------------------------------------

