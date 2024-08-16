Super 16: Cecilia's Brent Gordon

CECILIA — There's not a large amount of two-way players for Cecilia, but senior Brent Gordon isn't your everyday athlete.

“I just got tired of sitting on the sideline", Gordon says. "Then, I started focusing more on the playbook and I started learning my position and I just grew up faster than people in my position and that’s why I was able to start as a freshman.”

Gordon plays both wide receiver and defensive back for the 'Dawgs. As a four-year starter, he believes his ability is what makes him dominant.

“I feel like I’m different from the rest. My mentality and the way I see things is different from everybody else some people might see it as great but for me, that could be my worst.”

“He a special kid. We played football when we was younger together", Cecilia quarterback Diesel Solari confirms. "He’s going somewhere. We’re going to make it to the NFL together though.”

Last season, Gordon was a hawk in the defensive backfield but shined on the offense as well where he totaled 550 all-purpose yards with six scores.

He was also named first-team all-state, a goal that he's looking to repeat in 2024.

It's that resume that interest teams like Southeastern, Northwestern and Arkansas State but Gordon is taking his talents down the road to Louisiana.

“He [Louisiana head coach, Michael Desormeaux] talked about the benefits of me being there and how it would help them and the role that I’d be playing.”

Gordon played through a nagging shoulder injury last year, immediately got through surgery after the season and rehabbed for 6 months.

“That was a major stepback for me and I wasn’t able to get back in the lab until April or May.”

All things considered, he's anxious to showcase his play at 100% full health.

And of course, lead the 'Dawgs back to the state championship.

“I’m real hungry. I promised in an interview after the game, I promised the city that we’re going back and going to get that ring and I’m going to make it happen.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel