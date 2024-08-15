Super 16: Westgate's Jaboree Antoine and Tavias Gordon

NEW IBERIA — Westgate won their first-ever state title three seasons ago, but it feels like yesterday for senior Jaboree Antoine and Tavias Gordon, who contributed in some way their freshman year.

"To actually play in the championship on the big field with cameras on you and everything, it was very exciting", says Gordon.

Gordon, coming off a collarbone injury at the time but meanwhile, Antoine was building an impressive resume in the defensive backfield.

"I've been playing defense my whole life, since I was four years old", Antoine confirms. "Just my matchup and ability to just lock down their best receiver on the team, that's just me."

In 2023, Antoine missed 7 games due to a collarbone injury but 2022 was arguably his best season where at defensive back, he accounted for 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 5 picks.

At quarterback, he racked up over 1,900 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns.

2023 for Gordon, he was unstoppable... 2,200-plus yards and 27 scores.

But this offensive duo know each other as well as they know their playbook and it shows on the field.

"That's who I started playing football with. He [Antoine] been my quarterback since young. Our connection is close."

It's a bond that streches back 10-plus years, when the pair played for the New Iberia Broncos.

That same chemistry they've continued to build on to this moment.

"I've been knowing Tavias since flag, really. Our coaches would come pick us up everyday after school, we rode together, went to every game together and we were in the backfield together."

Now with days left to kickoff their senior campaign, they strive to lead Westgate back to another state title.

"We're going to win state. I'm not even going to say trying... we're going to win state. That's my biggest goal."

