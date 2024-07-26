Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Elton Indians

Elton Indians

2024 Record: 6-4

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Marcus LeJeune

Note: The Indians boast larger and stronger roster in 3 seasons.

The Elton Indians are not only growing in experience but also growing in size.

Just two seasons ago, the Indians roster had only 28 players, last year it was 33 and going into the 2024 season, they boast over 40. The catalyst is simply becoming a winning program.

"It's the success. Interest has spurred in playing football. We had some success from the junior high and high and that all rolled into it", says LeJeune. "Success really breeds a lot of interest."

Last season, Elton posted a 6-4 record and saw the postseason but fell in the first round.

It's like a double-edge sword for this team. On one end, they have experience only having six seniors and on the other end, a lot of youth. That includes their quarterback, Davin Simon, who's a rising sophomore but led them to success in 2023.

Despite his youth, he's proven to be the right guy for the Indians.

"He's a hard worker. He's going to be good", says senior running back Tristan LeBlanc. "He keeps working and he's in the gym a lot and he's determined."

"He feels comfortable with me up there and I'll give him as much time as I can for him to get the ball off or make the play", says Maverick Manuel. "If I miss a block, I feel comfortable with him being able to go out for me to catch the block again or him just rolling out and making a play."

