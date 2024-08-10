Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Lafayette Christian Knights

Lafayette Christian Knights

2023 Record: 11-3

District: 6-2A

Head Coach: Zach Lochard

Notes: Knights welcome Lochard to lead the team, after spending two seasons at Breaux Bridge

Lafayette Christian has been to seven straight championship appearances, but their last title came in 2020 to cap off a "4 for 4" run.

This year, they're "new look Knights" with the addition of a new head coach.

After spending two seasons at Breaux Bridge, Zach Lochard made the switch to LCA, a program that he says is his dream job.

“We all knew what we was getting into, we needed a new head coach, a new staff and he brought new people in and looking back, nothing is really different", says senior running back Jalen Noel. "We’re still doing the work we need to do, we’re building as a family and a brotherhood.”

“This is a place I want to be for 35 years until I retire. I’m a faith, family, football kind of guy. It’s a great community and just a great place for me and my family", Lochard claims.

LCA will welcome new faces but according to Lochard, returns nearly everyone on offense.

But the question is, who'll lead this team following the record-breaking success of former Knight, Ju'Juan Johnson?

LCA says no need to fear, Walker is here.

“Braylon Walker is the dude. Anybody across the nation, once they got to knew him, would want him on their team. He’s a 4.0 student, he is a student of the game, he brings so much energy and excitement. He has so much passion and attention to detail. He’s got a rocket arm and lightening for speed."

"He’s a great guy and a great leader. He leads by example", says senior athlete, Calvin Parker. "He can also be a vocal leader at times when he needs. He’s going to do the right thing and we trust him that he’s going to do the right thing."

The motto for the Knights is simple — that's to finish the task at hand.

