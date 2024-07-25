Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: St. Thomas More Cougars

St. Thomas More Cougars

2022 Record: 14-0

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Jim Hightower

Note: Cougars won the Select Div. II State Championship for back to back seasons

After two dominant season finales, the St. Thomas More Cougars are now in search of a three-peat. But, they're not looking that far ahead just yet, instead they're focusing on the "now" in the offseason.

"We have a long ways to go before we can start thinking about that", says head coach Jim Hightower. "We've got so many holes to fill, and we just have to try to make progress one day at a time and see where that leads us."

Cougars head coach, Jim Hightower, enters his 39th season leading the pack.

You can imagine how much success he's witnessed in his time, but also the development of quarterbacks.

In recent years, STM has been spoiled by Walker Howard and Sam Altmann, who led them to two consecutive championships. Now, it's time for a new head honcho.

STM has two guys, Matt Parker and Cole Bergeron, who are currently in a battle for the top spot.

For players, Brian Broussard and Aiden Falgout, they're comfortable in knowing each guy is capable of the job.

"Cole just has a lot of arm talent. He gets the ball out and can just make stuff happen", says Falgout. "Matt is there mentally and can see the field and just overall a great teammate."

"At the end of the day, I know that they will do what they need to do to be successful and our defense do what we need to do to be successul. We'll be a good working team", says Broussard.

Hightower says there's not a single game that he's looking forward to the most, but instead points to their out of district schedule that includes Carencro, Acadiana and Neville.

