Police asking for help locating person of interest in disappearance of Ella Goodie

Scott Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating a person of interest in reference to a missing person's case involving Ella Goodie.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person to have come in contact wit Goodie.

Francisco currently has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish the date Goodie was last seen.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Francisco is urged to contact the Scott Police Department or their local law enforcement agency

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel