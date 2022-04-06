Person of interest in disappearance of Ella Goodie to be extradited back to Louisiana

The person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie will be extradited back to Louisiana.

Brandon Francisco appeared in the 5th Judicial Circuit Court in St. Joseph, Missouri on Wednesday.

It was ruled that Francisco will be extradited back to Louisiana on April 15, 2022.

Brandon Francisco is believed to have been the last person to see Ella Goodie who has not been seen since March 9, 2022.

Family members say Goodie was giving Francisco a ride to Houston.

Her SUV was found last week, but still no sign of the missing Scott woman.

