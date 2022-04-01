LSP: Ella Goodie's vehicle located in Missouri

State Police say Ella Goodie's vehicle has been located in St. Joseph Missouri.

Louisiana State Police say that Friday morning, St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri located Ella Goodie’s vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5 in St. Joseph.

They say detectives and investigators from Louisiana State Police, Scott Police Department, and St. Joseph Police Department are continuing to work together to locate Ella Quiana Goodie who is still missing.

Should anyone have any additional information concerning the whereabouts of Ella Quiana Goodie, please contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194 or Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

A person of interest in the case, Brandon Jermaine Francisco, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri on a warrant out of Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger.

He is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with Goodie.

Francisco currently has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish the date Goodie was last seen.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel